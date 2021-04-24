Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
A crime scene has been declared at a Moreton Bay property after a teenage was hospitalised with serious stab wounds overnight.
News

Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

by Danielle O’Neal
24th Apr 2021 1:46 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crime scene has been declared in Moreton Bay after a teenage boy was allegedly stabbed in the stomach twice overnight.

Emergency services were called to a home in Kurwongbah, west of North Lakes, about 12.40am Saturday where a teenage boy had two abdominal wounds to his stomach.

Critical care paramedics assessed the boy who was taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said a crime scene has been declared and investigations are ongoing.

Meanwhile on the Gold Coast, paramedics were called to Mildura Drive at 4.10am after a man in his late teens sustained small wounds to his abdomen.

The man was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a serious condition as police investigations continue.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after teenage boy allegedly stabbed

More Stories

alleged stabbing crime editors picks

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        Premium Content Two Toogoolawah rodeo spectators busted for crimes

        News Instead of enjoying an evening at the Toogoolawah rodeo, two people will now have a date with the court because of their actions.

        New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        Premium Content New multi-stage $1.4m Lockyer development given approval

        News More than 100 new families will call the Lockyer Valley home with a new housing...

        Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        Premium Content Emergency services to gain help from new cadet recruits

        News Somerset teenagers will join forces with emergency services as new cadet...

        No s**t: New septic system to help impending population boom

        Premium Content No s**t: New septic system to help impending population boom

        Property A five-metre-high septic pump station will be built along a main road in one of the...