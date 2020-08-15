Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Police and investigators are at the scene of a fire at an IGA supermarket.Specialists are currently conducting gas readers in neighbouring businesses.
Crime

Crime scene declared after IGA fire

by Danielle O’Neal
15th Aug 2020 9:28 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have declared a crime scene at an East Brisbane IGA after a blaze broke out in the business in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Emergency services were called to the IGA on the corner of Lytton Road and Manilla Street about 5am.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokesman fire investigators are on scene and specialists are conducting gas readings in neighbouring businesses.

The supermarket is on the ground floor of a multi-level retail and residential complex.

All occupants were evacuated and no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating.

Originally published as Crime scene declared after IGA fire

arson crime police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Premium Content Why student hand wrote novel for book week costume parade

        Education Most characters didn’t appeal to this student, so she wrote her own story for book week.

        MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Premium Content MPs accuse government of ‘politicising’ school funding

        Politics Regional MPs say they were left in the dark over how their electorates would...

        Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Premium Content Palaszczuk Government backflips on media gag laws

        Politics Queensland Government withdraws controversial legislation

        Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        Premium Content Queensland records two new cases of COVID-19

        News Two new cases of coronavirus from Sydney traveller, cargo ship crew