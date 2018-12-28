Menu
POSITIVE: Police have reported a reduction in property crime across the region and Lowood Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel says officers will continue the good work. Lachlan McIvor
News

Crime reduction and community engagement make for top year

Dominic Elsome
by
28th Dec 2018 2:17 PM

IT'S been a mostly positive year for police in the region, with crime-fighting initiatives taking effect and reducing crime numbers in certain areas.

Both Laidley and Lowood police have reported a decrease in property crime this year.

Lowood police officer-in-charge Senior Sergeant Bruce Peel said the station was proud of the reduction in burglaries and unlawful entries but added some people weren't reporting offences such as theft of hay and diesel.

He encouraged anyone suffering such crimes to report them and for residents to remain vigilant and report anything they believed to be suspicious.

This year was also a sad one for Lowood police, with the tragic loss of former officer-in-charge and "good friend” Troy Salton.

Sen-Sgt Peel said Salton's legacy would live on at the station.

"The officers here have been marching forward in due respect to Troy and the great work he did in the community,” Sen-Sgt Peel said.

Road safety continued to be the biggest challenge in the region and Sen-Sgt Peel reminded motorists to play it safe on the roads.

The Lowood station also began several community engagement projects this year, including hosting two "Coffee with a Cop” events in Fernvale as well as swearing in two new "adopt-a-cops” at Tarampa and Mt Tarampa State Schools.

Sen-Sgt Peel said the projects had been well received and officers werelooking forward tocontinuing them next year.

"We are continuing our good engagement with the community and are working hard to make our communities safer,” he said.

bruce peel crime crime statistics laidley police lowood police police property crime year in review 2018
Gatton Star

