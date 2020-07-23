Crime-fighting duo arrive at Somerset beat

FRESH FACES: Constable Kate Lencz and Constable Simone Sullivan have joined the team at the Lowood Police Station. Photo: Ebony Graveur

WITHIN their first couple of weeks on the beat, new Lowood police officers Constable Simone Sullivan and Constable Kate Lencz had already proven they’re not mucking around.

The pair have been crucial in helping piece together evidence to solve property crimes, including a case of wilful damage and a break-and-enter offence.

Both constables joined the Lowood Police Station after completing their first year of training at larger stations.

After arriving early this month, the pair have taken to the community feel of policing in Lowood.

“There are less people and more community involvement, which is cool – it’s what I wanted,” Constable Lencz said.

She said she had grown up in a small town herself, and had known the police officers there.

“I always thought that was really good and wanted to do something like that, which is why I came out to Lowood,” she said.

“I can be more involved in the community, whereas in Ipswich you see people once and that’s it.”

A desire to help people is at the heart of the officers’ reasons for joining the police service, as is the opportunity it gives them to directly fight back against injustice.

“I just don’t like crime – I like to help people who have been victims of crime,” Constable Sullivan said.

“You feel a bit of a sense of justice when you have helped somebody.”

Constable Sullivan said domestic violence and traffic offences were her pet hates.

“I have very low tolerance for domestic violence – it’s unacceptable,” she said.

“A lot of DV instances have stuck with me and the cycle of it … I want to do more to help people break free of that.

Acting officer in charge Senior Sergeant James Bromley said he found the pair to be “passionate and enthusiastic” about their work.

“They’ve already achieved some great results in the first week or so that they’ve been here,” Sgt Bromley said.

“It’s great to have officers who are enthusiastic about the community and solving crime.

“I think they’ll fit in really well here.”

