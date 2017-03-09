Crime car seizes knuckle dusters, guns, flick knife

A FORMER Gatton resident remains in custody after a stolen car, illegal firearms and an array of dangerous drugs were seized by the Lockyer Valley Crime Car in a recent property raid.

Gatton OIC Senior Sergeant Rowland Browne said during the search of a Brassall property on February 23, LVCC police located a vehicle stolen from near Toowoomba, two loaded firearms, knuckle dusters, a flick knife and an array of drugs.

As a result a 30-year-old man was remanded in custody at Ipswich Magistrates Court charged with a number of offences including; stealing, possessing Cocaine, Methylamphetamine and Buprenorphine-Subutex and unlawfully possessing firearms.

The man was living in Brasall but had previously lived in Gatton and Forest Hill and has associates in the Gatton area. He will remain in custody until his next appearance at Ipswich Magistrates Court on March, 17. Inquiries are continuing regarding the origin of the firearms and further charges are likely.

"This is another notable success for the Lockyer Valley Crime Car and it is always pleasing to take illegal firearms off of the streets,” Snr Sgt Browne said.

"It is also a timely reminder that if you have weapons at home to ensure absolute security of those weapons and not to inadvertently broadcast the fact you have weapons to others.”