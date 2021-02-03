Crim armed with gun steals car right after parole release

Laidley man Cain Dion Sturdy was sentenced for armed robbery in company and burglary.

Laidley man Cain Dion Sturdy was sentenced for armed robbery in company and burglary.

A THUG convicted of a nasty violent home invasion did the jail time but soon after his parole release fell back to crime by using a gun to hijack a man’s car.

The carjacker, Cain Sturdy, pointed a gun at the man’s face when he saw him seated in a car parked on the driveway of a Ripley house.

Sturdy drove off with his girlfriend in the man’s Holden Commodore.

This week Ipswich District Court sentenced Sturdy for six offences – armed robbery in company at Ripley on November 14, 2019; two charges of unlawful use of a stolen car; committing burglary; stealing fuel; and receiving tainted property – a firearm.

Cain Dion Sturdy, 34, from Laidley, pleaded guilty to all charges when he went before Judge Dennis Lynch QC.

His long-term girlfriend Sahara Wade was sentenced in July last year for her lesser role in the carjacking.

Sturdy and Wade dumped the man’s stolen Commodore just minutes later at the Yamanto exit of the Cunningham Highway.

Sturdy ran into a nearby housing estate where a woman in her home saw him walk into her backyard.

When she saw him using a broom to smash the glass door the terrified woman fled her home.

Sturdy stole her car, keys and handbag.

He stole the woman’s car and used it in a petrol drive-off.

When arrested later on the police found Sturdy with a stolen firearm.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said that while Sturdy had since been making some progress he was unable to demonstrate good prospects.

“Certainly he has a lot of work to do,” Mr Neaves said.

Mr Neaves sought that the penalty imposed not be too crushing and take into account the jail time Sturdy was already serving.

“He is still a youthful man who has been in the justice system a long time,” Mr Neaves said.

Judge Lynch said the offences were done while Sturdy was on a suspended jail sentence for the serious crime of committing burglary in the night at Dinmore with violence while armed (in December 2016); and armed robbery in company.

For that crime he received a jail penalty of two years and 236 days with the sentence suspended for five years after serving 236 days.

Judge Lynch said Sturdy grew up in the Lowood district, and was now a father who lost one child in tragic circumstances.

He said it was apparent that Sturdy’s stated desire to change his lifestyle would only occur if he did something about his illicit drug use.

Sturdy received a four-year jail penalty for armed robbery in company; and two years for the burglary.

The sentence to be served cumulative to his existing jail term makes it six years.

Sturdy will be eligible to apply for parole from November 23 this year.

