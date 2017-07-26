Crighton overcomes adversity to book World Cup place

BIG STEP FORWARD: Gatton's Jeremy Crighton has been selected for the Australian U21 team that will play at the 2017 WICF Indoor Cricket World Cup in Dubai in September.

CRICKET: Even after suffering three grade two ligament tears in his ankle in the opening game of the 2017 Indoor Cricket National Championships, Jeremy Crighton wasn't going to let that end his tournament.

"When I was batting I went down with an ankle injury. I couldn't stand on it, couldn't walk,” Crighton said.

He was carried off the court and taken to hospital, where he was told after an MRI that he would be out of action for six to eight weeks.

"But with my physio and all the work I'd done I wasn't going to let some minor set back keep me from getting back on the court,” he said.

The Gatton cricketer spent the next four days in the physio room, an hour on and then an off, doing everything possible in order to get back out on the court.

His determination would pay off.

Crighton returned in time to play his part as the Queensland U21 side won the national title with a grand final win over Western Australia.

"It was a really pleasing result, a lot of work and effort has gone into this national title, four years coming for quite a few of us in that side,” he said.

But the 19-year-old not only helped his side to get over the line in the final, he impressed enough to be selected for the Australian U21 team that will travel to Dubai for the 2017 WICF Indoor Cricket World Cup in September.

Although he has represented his country before, he was excited about competing on the biggest stage of his young career so far.

"I was fortunate enough last year to play in the Australian U21 side that competed at the Trans-Tasman series at Port Macquarie, which we won 5-0,” he said.

"It was really exciting, it was something different, I hadn't experience something like that before.”

But he knows the World Cup will be a different beast and had no doubts it wasn't going to be easy to defend the title for the young Aussie side.

"I'd be silly not mention we're hoping to come away with a World Cup title,” he said.

"It's going to be a very tough competition, something that I haven't experienced before.

"I hope that I do everyone back home proud that's put all the time and effort into me... my coaches, my family, my friends and my sponsors.”

Now studying and working in Brisbane, he expects to be back home to captain Gatton Fordsdale's first grade side this season after taking on the role last year.

"I think I'd be foolish to leave, I love the people here and I really enjoy who I play with,” he said.

"Hopefully we can get the job done and try and bring home another couple of titles to the club, I'm looking forward to it.”