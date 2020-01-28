Cricketing legends take on Lockyer Valley in charity T20

BIG HITTER: Bulls Masters managing director Jimmy Maher will be one of a number of Australian Cricketing greats taking to the field for a charity T20 game at Cahill Park. Picture: Dominic Elsome

CRICKET: To go along with its world class facilities, the Cahill Sports Complex will host world class cricketers to celebrate its new upgrades.

Australian cricketing greats including Ian Healey, Michael Kasprowicz, and homegrown hero Andy Bichel will take to the field next month for a charity match in aid of the bushfire appeal.

The T20 game against the Lockyer Invitational XI will also showcase the new lighting system at the complex.

Bulls Masters player and managing director Jimmy Maher said the new facilities were exciting for sports in the region and he was looking forward to using them.

“It’s great to be able to come to this sort of an area … these sort of lighting things are very important to sport in general,” Maher said.

“From a cricket point of view, it’s great that we can compliment the opening of the new lights (with the game) and on the way do our coaching clinics and school visits, and really promote cricket in the region.”

The batsman was excited to see his team take on the local boys, and was full of praises for the field.

“It’s very exciting … we’ve got a heap of good players and I’m sure the Lockyer Valley cricket team will be keen to beat us so it should be good fun,” he said.

“(It’s a) great out field, good wicket – I hope they mow it low so us old blokes don’t have to run too much.”

The match will be free to attend, with donations accepted for the bushfire appeal.

Lockyer Valley Mayor Tanya Milligan said the evening would mark a significant milestone for sports in the region.

“Thanks to funds secured through Queensland and Federal Government funding, this all-purpose facility now has the capacity to attract high-profile national sporting events such as the Bulls Masters game,” Mayor Milligan said.

Funding for the upgrades was secured through both state and federal grants, as well as contributions from the council and local sports clubs.