Cricketers turn early worries into late success

Cricket: Top-of-the-table Gatton Fordsdale won the Lockyer Valley One Day Shield on Saturday after the first 10 rounds of the 2018-19 season.

After winning the toss, Gatton elected to bat against Glenore Grove and set the run tally high, putting 192 runs on the board at Cahill Park.

While the home side finished strong, the win was not guaranteed after finding themselves in trouble early on at four for 46 after 16 overs.

But it was nothing a match-winning partnership of 83 couldn't fix, with Clint Jackson and Lachlan Sticklen getting the score to 135 in the 31st over.

Gatton finished the match just shy of 200 runs after late hitting from the bottom order got the score to 192 after 40 overs.

Clint Jackson top scored 74 not out, Lachlan Sticklen 27 and Christopher O'Brien 20 next best with the bat.

Aaron O'dea was best with the ball, with 4/26 off seven, followed by Sticklen and Regan Hoger who picked up two wickets each.

Only nine batsmen batted for Glenore Grove and were all out for 83 runs in 31overs.

Glenore Grove bowler Paul Zischke was best with the ball with 3/20 off eight overs and James Schultz 2/26 off eight.

Gatton's score of 192 was always going to need a great chase to win, but the loss of two early wickets put Glenore on the back foot and they never recovered.

Rogan Utz was best with the bat for Glenore on 24runs.