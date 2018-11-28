Cricketer wants to hit depression for six

SPEAK OUT: Mike Nowlan at the national championships before he experienced depression.

JUST a few years ago, Laidley man Mike Nowlan thought depression was a way to hide from responsibility, but after experiencing the illness first hand his outlook has changed forever.

The 67-year-old will use his experience to help others this Friday at the Laidley Hospital Men's Health barbecue with an aim to promote awareness among the community.

Mr Nowlan said he would share his journey to connect with people who have experienced the illness and to encourage others to be mindful of the disease.

"Mental health should not be something that's hidden and the only way it can be dealt with is by talking,” he said.

"I wouldn't wish what I've been through on my worst enemy and I'm sure that people get it far worse than what I had.”

Last year, the avid cricketer developed depression after two near strokes and a medical condition caused him to have a chemical imbalance in the brain.

"When you're in depression your brain doesn't control anything, the depression is just filling you up with these ideas,” Mr Nowlan said.

"I was looking at my own death by my own hands.”

Mr Nowlan will address the audience alongside doctors who will speak about a variety of different topics, including prostate cancer.

"Me speaking there is speaking on a level that a lot of people are on but can't bring themselves to talk about it,” he said.

"I'm not a doctor, I'm not a medical person ... I've been through it, I know what it's all about, I'm not talking through a text book.

"What I'm trying to do is to get men and all people to realise that depression should be brought out into the open, it's not a medical or genetic fault of an individual.”

The event is open to all community members but those interested should RSVP to Linda Osborne on 54668100 for catering purposes.

If you would like to talk to someone, phone Lifeline on 13 11 14.