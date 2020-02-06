Cricketer notches up 200th game, isn’t slowing down

CHRIS Wilson was practically born with cricket bat in his hands.

With a cricket-mad father, it was an inevitability.

“(Dad) had me playing since I could walk really,” Wilson said.

Since then, pulling on the cricket whites and Laidley Blue Dogs team shirt has been a near weekly tradition for Wilson.

This dedication meant a major milestone “snuck up” on him — a fixture against Brothers Ipswich on January 25 marked his 200th game for his hometown.

“I guess when I sat back last weekend thinking about it, I was pretty happy,” he said.

“It’s a good achievement, I think only four other people have done it in Ipswich Cricket.”

It’s not just the passion for the game that keeps him coming back every summer, but a culture of mateship at the Blue Dogs keeps Wilson at the club.

“As much as I enjoy playing cricket, I also enjoy spending every Sunday with a close bunch of mates,” he said.

His time at the Blue Dogs has also been marked with success — the first-division team has made it to 12 grand finals in the last 15 years, and Wilson said the highs and lows of his time at the club were in those matches.

“I think we’ve won seven of those and lost five, so the highs are the seven and the lows are the five,” he said.

“Celebrating wins with the team is certainly the highlights I recall.”

But even after those major achievements, Wilson still remembers his first game.

“It was really special to play with some guys I looked up to when I was coming through juniors,” he said.

Chris Wilson in action against Centrals.

After nearly 30 summers in a row, Wilson has no plans to slow down, and neither does his captain Alex Welsh.

“He joked the other day when (I) played 200 ‘Oh you’ll have to double it and get to 400’,” he said.

“I certainly won’t be getting to 400 but I’m still enjoying it, I’m still contributing well so I’d like to hope I’ve got a few more seasons me.”

But with two young sons quickly growing up, he expects he’ll need to step back into a coaching role eventually, with the eldest already hooked.

“Jack’s four and he is just mad for it — he comes to cricket with me every Sunday and just can’t get enough of it,” he said.

“It’s gonna be a long couple of years waiting until he can actually play.”