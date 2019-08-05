Cricket club scores sparkling upgrade

FOR nearly 10 years, the Forest Hill Cricket Club's wicket served the club but, toward the end, it began to show signs of age.

Club members noted the synthetic surface was beginning to lose more than its sparkle as harsh weather conditions began to take their toll.

Club president Todd Bichel said the old wicket was getting to a point it could no longer be played on.

"We've had the floods and the heaviest rain and now the bad dry and the heat of summer,” Mr Bichel said.

"It's deteriorated the synthetic and the glue was letting go underneath.”

He said though nobody had hurt themselves, there was a risk.

"It was getting a bit slippery so it was a priority job that had to happen in the off-season,” he said.

With the wicket receiving more wear than ever, the upgrade was vital.

"We have juniors playing now, too, so we're getting more use out of it with the juniors playing,” he said.

"It's creating more wear but that's what we want; we want the cricket ground to be used.”

Mr Bichel said the new wicket was set to last another nine or ten years.

As well as replacing the wicket, the club used the off-season to replace the covers for the turf pitch, which had begun to get holes.

"We have a synthetic field and a turf field and the covers go over the turf pitch,” he said.

"On Friday nights we cover the pitch in case it rains so it stays dry enough to play on.”

Colin Bichel, who works with the club was happy with the upgrade and said it was money well spent.

"The other surface was worn and this is a nice and fresh surface where kids can learn some bowling,” Mr Bichel said.

The upgrade was made possible by the Australian Cricket Infrastructure Fund, Cricket Australia and the Lockyer Valley Regional Council.