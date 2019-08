FIRE: Crews are battling a fire in the Tarampa area.

FIRE: Crews are battling a fire in the Tarampa area. Dominic Elsome

FIRE crews are working to contain a large fire burning in the Somerset region.

Six fire crews are currently on scene at a vegetation fire burning in a paddock in Tarampa.

A spokesperson for Queensland Fire and Emergency Services said the fire was "quite large".

