Crews to return to two Lockyer fire sites this morning

Laidley residents watch from the Nada Lagoon bridge as helicopters fill up with water to battle the Laidley fires. Ebony Graveur

IT doesn't matter where you live in the Lockyer Valley - you can smell the aftermath of yesterday's catastrophic events.

About 10.40pm Tuesday, fire crews managed to contain the bushfire.

One house burnt down and more than 30 fire crews battled to save several others.

The fast-moving flames forced the evacuation of 60 homes in Laidley in the most ferocious blaze locals say they have ever experienced.

Residents of Laidley fled their homes while others were forced to stay and seek shelter after a large and unpredictable fire threatened the town yesterday.

A thick blanket of smoke has covered the Lockyer Valley after a fire erupted in the Laidley township and another, which originally started in Glen Rock National Park, raged out of control.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Spokesperson said the Laidley fire had not been extinguished and crews were returning to the site this morning.

A Laidley resident dampens down parts of her property damaged in the bushfire.

Two warnings remain open: the Laidley CBD is at an advice, stay informed stage, while Grandchester and Laidley are at notification stage.

It is not yet known how many homes have been lost.

Glen Rock National Park fire, which jumped Mulgowie Road Tuesday afternoon, continues to burn out of control.

A prepare to leave message is still in place for Left Hand Branch, Thornton, Townson and Mulgowie.