ROAD TRAGEDY: Motorbike rider killed in campervan smash

Eden Boyd
Stuart Cumming
,
7th Nov 2020 2:18 PM | Updated: 3:34 PM
UPDATE 3.30PM:

A man has died in a crash with a campervan on a Coast road that has been closed while police investigate.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said a motorcycle rider had died and a 63-year-old man who was driving another vehicle had suffered a cut to his left arm.

The spokeswoman said a 64-year-old woman who was also in the vehicle was uninjured.

A motorbike rider has died in a crash at Black Mountain.

Sunshine Coast police District Duty Officer Senior Sergeant Matt Campbell said it looked like speed was a factor in the crash but the Forensic Crash Unit was investigating.

A policeman on scene also confirmed the rider had been killed in a "gruesome" crash.

He said the road would be closed for some time.

EARLIER:

Emergency services are at the scene of a serious Sunshine Coast crash involving a motorcycle and a campervan.

Crews were called to Black Mountain at 1.45pm and were working with a patient soon after arrival.

The crash has occurred on Blanckensee Rd near Black Mountain Range Rd.

More to come.

