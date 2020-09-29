Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crews have battled a blaze at Federal on the Bruce Highway after a truck caught on fire. Photo: Susan Eves-Brown
Crews have battled a blaze at Federal on the Bruce Highway after a truck caught on fire. Photo: Susan Eves-Brown
Breaking

Crews battle blaze after truck went up in flames on highway

Eden Boyd
29th Sep 2020 1:25 PM | Updated: 2:01 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE 2PM: 

A grass fire that ignited on the Bruce Highway at Federal has now been contained.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said crews had battled the blaze and were dampening down the area to ensure it was safe. 

Police are still on scene diverting traffic. Motorists are urged to drive with caution.

EARLIER:

A grass fire has erupted in the Sunshine Coast hinterland after a truck went up in flames on the Bruce Highway.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said two crews were on scene at Federal after they were called about 12.40pm.

She said firefighters arrived to find the truck "well involved" in flames, with another crew rushing to the highway.

A half-a-hectare grass fire has also ignited as a result of the blaze.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said "heavy delays" were expected near the Pomona exit as officers directed traffic in the northbound lane.

Paramedics are on scene but no patients have required treatment.

More to come.

car fire sunshine coast federal sunshine coast breaking news
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        Premium Content Number of Queensland drivers busted over dodgy airbags

        News Drivers who refuse to have their faulty Takata airbags replaced are having their car registration cancelled while others are warned they face the same consequence if...

        Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Premium Content Driver more worried about ice cream than flipped car

        Crime A COURT has heard how a man flipped his car after hitting a roundabout in Hervey...

        LIST: Major Lockyer freight routes to be upgraded

        Premium Content LIST: Major Lockyer freight routes to be upgraded

        News FIVE major Lockyer Valley freight routes will be upgraded in a bid to improve...

        QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        Premium Content QLD urged to back NZ border bubble

        News The big post-pandemic opportunity Qld could miss