One airlifted, detour in place around Warrego Highway crash

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby.

The scene of the multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway near the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd about 10km west of Dalby. Michael Doyle

UPDATE, NOON: One person is being airlifted from the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby.

A police spokesman said the person was being airlifted by helicopter from the scene of the crash reported about 10.20am.

All emergency services remain at the incident site about 10km west of Dalby near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd.

Diversions are in place along Dalby Kogan Rd and delays are expected for vehicles unable to re-route through the detour.

The scene of the crash on the Warrego Highway west of Dalby. Michael Doyle

11AM: Police have closed the Warrego Highway west of Dalby due to a serious two-vehicle crash.

Traffic will be diverted to the Old Warrego Highway on the Dalby Kogan Rd is both directions.

Multiple emergency services crews are at the scene of the crash believed to involve a car and truck at the intersection of Yarralla Wheat Rd.

The Forensic Crash Unit is en route to the crash scene.

INITIAL, 10.35AM: Emergency services are responding to a serious traffic crash on the Warrego Highway west of Toowoomba.

Initial reports suggest two vehicles have collided on the highway near the intersection of the Yarralla Wheat Rd west of Dalby.

Reports indicate at least one person in trapped in one of the vehicles involved.

The crash was reported to authorities about 10.20am.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services from Toowoomba are responding to the incident along with Dalby crews, Queensland Ambulance paramedics and police.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.