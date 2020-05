Emergency services are on the scene of a traffic accident on the Warrego Highway. FILE IMAGE

PARAMEDICS are assessing a female patient after a garbage truck collided with a car, today.

About 1.47pm, emergency services were alerted to the scene at the intersection of the Warrego Highway and Harm Drive.

A Queensland Ambulance Spokesperson said all patients were out of the vehicles, and they were assessing a female patient who had neck and chest pain.