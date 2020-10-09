Crews assess scene after fire jumps containment lines

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have crews on scene at a fire in the Lockyer Valley (File Image).

Queensland Fire and Emergencies services have crews on scene at a fire in the Lockyer Valley (File Image).

FIREFIGHTERS are on scene at a fire in Fordsdale, south of Gatton, which reportedly jumped containment lines today.

With a number of permitted burns in the area, West Moreton area director Paul Storrs said crews were currently mapping the fire.

“There is an active fire up there and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services have crews assessing it,” he said.

“There’s no structures under threat at this time.”

Mr Storrs said the Fordsdale fire was in a hard-to-access mountain area.

He issued a warning for landholders as the fire season approached.

“Our window of opportunity for hazard reduction is closing very quickly,” he said.

“Landholders need to be vigilant about management of fire on their land.”