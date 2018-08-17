Menu
Login
Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook
Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook
Offbeat

Creepy message hidden on gravestone

by Ally Foster
17th Aug 2018 6:59 AM

MOST gravestones are etched with some touching words about the person who lies at peace below but this house painter from Wales went several steps further.

Experts believe Welshman John Renie carved his own tombstone as a way of confusing the devil.

Renie lived in Monmouthshire in the 1800s and died, aged 33, on May 31, 1832.

His resting place is marked with what looks like some giant wordsearch puzzle, made up of 285 letters.

Can you figure out what it says?

Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook
Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook

At first glance it just looks like a random jumble of letters but the key is to start with the H in the centre and then move in any direction - except diagonally - then the message should quickly become clear.

According to Find a Grave, there are 46,000 ways of spelling out the message "Here lies John Renie".

The writer and cleric Lionel Fanthorpe has suggested that Renie's intention may have been to confuse the devil, so ensuring him his passage to heaven.

This story originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission. Read more.

Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook
Can you figure out the cryptic message? Picture: Louvain Rees/Facebook

Related Items

editors picks gravestone john renie offbeat wales

Top Stories

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    Community to celebrate the long haul

    News Located in the heart of the community the hall is the social hub bringing many people together for fundraisers, meetings, birthdays and weddings.

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    Miss Show Girl enjoys bringing people together

    News Get to know Bridget Webster.

    Inaugural fishing competition hits participant capacity

    Inaugural fishing competition hits participant capacity

    News Rides, activities and fire works will be operating on Saturday.

    Local Partners