Landlord’s ‘creepy’ attack on sleeping mum

Sikander Khan was found guilty of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence.

A BRITISH mother has shared her harrowing experience after she was stalked by her landlord and woke one day to find him in her bed with her.

Donna* had been delighted to move her children into the three-bedroom house, in Greater Manchester, which had been a huge improvement on the family's previous home down the street - a tiny flat with expensive rent.

But not long after moving in, her new landlord, Sikander Khan, 61, began to act weirdly - suggesting they have an "affair" and showing up at the house unannounced and making her feel "extremely uncomfortable".

However things took a nasty turn when Donna woke to find Khan in her bed in the middle of the night as she felt something "tickling the back of my neck".

Donna was thrilled to have found such a big house and such a ‘perfect landlord’.

"Someone was lying beside me in the dark," she told The Sun. "Their beard had been brushing the back of my neck. Realising who it was, I felt sick to my stomach."

She screamed and leapt from the bed shouting at Khan, "What the hell are you doing? You're sick!".

She said the landlord put a finger to his lips and whispered "Shhhh!" before yelling at him to get out of her house.

"My eldest daughter burst into the room. Spotting Sikander, her jaw dropped," Donna said.

She yelled at her daughter to call the police before Khan broke down, repeatedly telling the mum, "I'm sorry, I'm sorry" before fleeing the scene.

Sikander Khan, 61, soon became obsessed with his tenant, Donna.

It would emerge later that Khan had used a master key to let himself into Donna's house and checked on her children before sneaking in between her sheets.

He had been watching the family and waiting until they were all asleep.

"The thought of him anywhere near my children made my skin crawl. I felt completely violated," she said.

"The one place I should have felt safe was in my own bed."

Despite calling police that night, no one showed up.

After, Khan bombarded Donna with phone calls and text messages claiming that she owed him rent, which was the reason why he had let himself into her house.

"When I didn't respond, he turned up outside my house," Donna said.

"Fearing for our safety, I dragged the sofa in front of the door and called the police again."

Khan grabbed Donna’s bum and suggested they begin an affair together.

Before the incident Khan had been showing up at the house uninvited. While initially at first she thought he was the "perfect" caring landlord, she'd quickly realised he was "obsessed".

One day she found him "lurking" behind the front glass of her front door before he knocked and another time he hurled abuse at her twin boys as they played in the street with other kids from the neighbourhood.

Her dream new home had turned into a nightmare, as he began to retaliate against her rejection.

Donna locked her family inside and called the police. Picture: Cavendish Press

Khan was arrested and charged, but Donna soon faced an onslaught of abuse and death threats from his supporters.

"People who knew him banged on the doors and windows, trying to intimidate me and the kids," she said.

She even received a letter that read: 'We know your date of birth, but do we know your date of death? Until we meet again.'

The young mother and her kids were moved to a secure location while Khan awaited trial and said she experienced terrible flashbacks to the incident.

"I could still feel Sikander's long, bristly beard stroking my neck when I lay in bed at night," she said.

Donna wants women everywhere to report any concerning behaviour immediately. Picture: Cavendish Press

Finally, in June this year, Sikander Khan appeared at Manchester's Minshull Street Crown Court. Despite denying all allegations against him, a jury found him guilty of trespassing with intent to commit a sexual offence.

He was sentenced to four years in prison and ordered to sign the Sexual Harm Prevention Order for life.

Khan was also made subject of an indefinite restraining order preventing him from contacting or coming near Donna ever again.

"I was relieved to see him behind bars, but there were so many failings allowing him to get away with a measly four-year sentence," she said. "I hope my story can raise awareness for other women who are experiencing similar behaviour,

"Please be vigilant and report any concerning behaviour immediately."

*Donna's name has been changed