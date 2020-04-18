Television presenter’s ‘perfect’ engagement

A simple morning heading out to go fishing became unforgettable for Channel 7 presenter Sammie O’Brien, who was in tears when her boyfriend of four years got down on one knee

CHANNEL 7 presenter Sammie O'Brien has shared her "simple and perfect" engagement to boyfriend of four years Fraser Byrne.

After preparing their boat to go out fishing and squidding on Thursday morning at Peel Island in Moreton Bay, O'Brien turned around to find Byrne down on one knee on the beach.

Sammie O'Brien shares her engagement to Fraser Byrne. Picture: Instagram/ @sammieobrien

"He had a spiel prepared, but all he could get out was 'Will you marry me?' He didn't even open the box," the Creek to Coast and Queensland Weekender presenter told The Courier-Mail.

"I didn't say anything, I didn't even say 'yes', I just started crying, and he said 'so is that a yes?' and I said 'of course'."

"It was simple and perfect."

O'Brien didn't expect the proposal because she had packed their food for the day, not knowing Byrne had secretly hidden a cooler filled with champagne under the deck.

"We came back to the boat and he had champagne, so we were drinking champagne at 9am. It was so nice," she said.

O'Brien presents for Creek to Coast and Queensland Weekender and was recently the ambassador for the CUA Summer Deck at the Gabba. Picture: Annette Dew

They spent the day squidding and FaceTiming their friends and family.

Byrne had wanted to pop the question on Moreton Island, the couple's favourite spot, but COVID-19 restrictions meant he had to switch tact to Peel Island.

"My family have had a house there (Moreton Island) since the year I was born. So has his family and we never knew that until we met," O'Brien said. "We would have passed each other growing up all the time but we never realised.

"Now we have a boat together and we spend every weekend we can there".

The couple met on a night out at the QA Hotel on James St in Fortitude Valley, where O'Brien thought Byrne was interested in her friend and encouraged her to pursue him.

The next day she received a message from Byrne on Facebook and they went on a date at New Farm Deli, where they still go for coffee every morning.

The couple hope to tie the knot in September next year.

