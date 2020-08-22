Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Police have established a crime scene in a suburban creek after reports of an assault on a child.
Crime

Creek in police lockdown after child attack

by Chris Calcino
22nd Aug 2020 1:13 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

POLICE have established a crime scene in a suburban Cairns creek after reports of an assault on a child.

Multiple officers can be seen lining the creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after authorities were called this morning.

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said there was a possible assault, with no threat to the public.

Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO
Police have established a crime scene in a creek at Diwi Diwi St in Manoora after reports of an assault. PICTURE: CHRIS CALCINO

MORE NEWS

Flash homes, superyachts: Conman's time in FNQ

What Qantas turbulence means for Cairns jobs

Revealed: How the Reef is really doing

The residential street backs onto a tree-lined creek which links up with Moody Creek Park.

It is understood the alleged victim of the assault was a child.

Originally published as Creek in police lockdown after child attack

assault crime police

Just In

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell

    Hero dog’s tearful farewell
    • 22nd Aug 2020 12:37 PM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Funding to help communities to bounce back

        Premium Content Funding to help communities to bounce back

        News Funding from the state government will help the Somerset region bounce back following coronavirus.

        Mum abuses hotel staff for denying her bottle of wine

        Premium Content Mum abuses hotel staff for denying her bottle of wine

        Crime DESPITE being asked to leave, a woman refused and remained at a licensed premises.

        How new drought officer will help our farmers

        Premium Content How new drought officer will help our farmers

        Rural A former agronomist and agribusiness manager will work with our farmers who are...

        Crash hot spot set for changes to ‘avoid driver confusion’

        Premium Content Crash hot spot set for changes to ‘avoid driver confusion’

        News A notorious intersection is set for more work following feedback from motorists.