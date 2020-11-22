Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Business

Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

by Glen Norris
22nd Nov 2020 5:57 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Dozens of creditors have been caught up in the collapse of a Brisbane Bayside blind and shutter firm with liquidators now investigating how and why the company went bust.

Travis Pullen, of B&T Advisory, was appointed liquidator of Capalaba-based Rainbow Blinds and Shutters this week with estimates it owes creditors more than $600,000.


Pullen says the company had operated from a residential address at Capalaba, selling various types of blinds and shutters to residential and commercial customers in southeast Queensland.

Pullen says he is yet to determine whether any outstanding employee entitlements were owed by the company.

He says company director Anthony Driene has informed him the company has less than $200 in the bank.

Rainbow Blinds also had an overdraft facility with the National Australia Bank.

Mr Driene was not available to comment.

Originally published as Creditors owed $600k as firm goes bust

More Stories

business editors picks liquidation

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        Premium Content Council announce new venue for popular Christmas carnival

        News COVID has forced the Lockyer Valley Christmas Carnival outdoors. DETAILS HERE:

        Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        Premium Content Hoon driver’s burnout results in plenty of smoke, court date

        News School kids were in the immediate vicinity celebrating their end of year formal.

        Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Premium Content Man ‘wastes year of life’ charged with stealing, damages

        Crime A LOCKYER Valley man says he has wasted 10 years of his life for two charges that...

        Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        Premium Content Locals threaten to “smash” man who wanted to drown dog

        News Man tripped over dog and was bitten before threats