‘Crazy’: the greatest surfing rescue ever
BRAZILIAN big-wave surfer Lucas Chianca is no stranger to heavy conditions, but anyone who tackles Nazare needs a helping hand from time to time.
Lucky for the man known as "Chumbo", he had expert jet ski operator Ian Cosenza - a handy surfer himself - around to get him out of trouble in the monstrous Portuguese surf this week.
Incredible vision filmed by Pedro Miranda shows Chianca and Cosenza narrowly avoid being swallowed up a wall of a white water.
"You guys are crazy," surf photographer Ricardo Alves wrote in response to the vision.
"All my respect."
It was just one hairy moment in a wild day of surfing at a break that regularly provides the biggest waves on the planet.