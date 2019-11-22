Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The view from the cliff at North beach in Nazare, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
The view from the cliff at North beach in Nazare, Portugal. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Surfing

‘Crazy’: the greatest surfing rescue ever

22nd Nov 2019 10:39 AM

BRAZILIAN big-wave surfer Lucas Chianca is no stranger to heavy conditions, but anyone who tackles Nazare needs a helping hand from time to time.

Lucky for the man known as "Chumbo", he had expert jet ski operator Ian Cosenza - a handy surfer himself - around to get him out of trouble in the monstrous Portuguese surf this week.

Incredible vision filmed by Pedro Miranda shows Chianca and Cosenza narrowly avoid being swallowed up a wall of a white water.

He ducks off the back and Ian Cosenza arrives to fish him out.
He ducks off the back and Ian Cosenza arrives to fish him out.

"You guys are crazy," surf photographer Ricardo Alves wrote in response to the vision.

"All my respect."

It was just one hairy moment in a wild day of surfing at a break that regularly provides the biggest waves on the planet.

 

 

Lucas Chianca takes off on a wave that isn't worth staying with.
Lucas Chianca takes off on a wave that isn't worth staying with.
There are milliseconds in this.
There are milliseconds in this.
But another monster wave is bearing down on them.
But another monster wave is bearing down on them.
And they actually disappear for several seconds.
And they actually disappear for several seconds.
A wall of white water looks like swallowing them up.
A wall of white water looks like swallowing them up.
They slap hands in celebration.
They slap hands in celebration.
But just when you think it's all over they re-emerge.
But just when you think it's all over they re-emerge.
big wave surfing ian cosenza lucas chianca nazare
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from users

        premium_icon Rail Trail changes going ahead despite mixed results from...

        News Two surveys regarding a bikeway planned for the Brisbane Valley Rail Trail have garnered polarising results, but council is still moving forward with the plan.

        80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        premium_icon 80+ Plainland jobs coming with Bunnings promise

        News REVEALED: There will be more than 80 jobs brought in off the back of the Bunnings...

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Missing 81yo man found safe, well after large-scale search

        Breaking 81yo found safe and well after large-scale search

        This driver proved to be no shining light

        premium_icon This driver proved to be no shining light

        News He turned off his headlights and sped away on a Toowoomba street.