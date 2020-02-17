Menu
POLICE GENERIC
Crashes, snake bites and more

Darren Hallesy
by
17th Feb 2020 8:57 AM
POLICE are seeking help after an armed robbery in Redbank Plains on the weekend, while paramedics were kept busy overnight.

Currently there are reports of a crash on the Ipswich motorway near exit 27 at Goodna, heading inbound to Ipswich.

In Karana Downs, paramedics transported a stable patient to Ipswich Hospital following a vehicle rollover off Mount Crosby Road at 4.30am this morning.

Meanwhile last night in Chuwar a female patient in her 40s was transported in a stable condition to the Ipswich Hospital after a reported snake bite on a private address around 7.28 last night.

Meanwhile police are investigating the armed robbery of a convenience store in Redbank Plains on Saturday night.

Just after 11pm, three people entered the business on Alawoona Street, one armed with a meat cleaver and another with a knife.

One of the three punched a glass panel of the front door causing it to smash and cut the 19-year-old male store attendant's face.

The trio then removed cash from the register and tobacco products before demanding the attendant open the safe and removing more money.

They then drove away along School Road.

The 19-year-old attendant was taken to Ipswich Hospital for treatment to a laceration.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

