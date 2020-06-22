Flowers, photos left in roadside memorial for crash victims

Roadside memorial for Chloe McArthur and Connor Andersen beside the Bruce Highway near Torbanlea. Photo: Alistair Brightman

A ROADSIDE memorial at the spot where two young people lost their lives has been inundated with flowers and photos.



The memorial was erected in honour of Chloe McArthur and her boyfriend, Connor Andersen, who lost their lives on the highway at Torbanlea.



Chloe's mum Becky McArthur said another memorial would be created in Maryborough for those who couldn't access the highway.



Ms McArthur said she had told Fraser Coast councillor Daniel Sanderson plaques were being created for Chloe and Connor.



The plaques would be placed somewhere in Maryborough and would provide another place for the people who loved Chloe and Connor to mourn.

Chloe McArthur, 17, from Maryborough who was killed in a crash with a truck near Torbanlea. Contributed

The crash happened about 1.45am on June 12.

Chloe McArthur, 17, had just finished logging night hours on the Bruce Highway when her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Andersen took over and started driving the pair back to Maryborough.

Chloe's funeral will be held on Tuesday at 11am at Maryborough Crematorium.

It is by invitation only as restrictions remain in place due to the coronavirus.