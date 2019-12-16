Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
The scene where a 17-year-old boy was killed and a 15-year-old girl left in a critical condition.
News

Teen crash victim named as family starts funeral fundraiser

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
16th Dec 2019 12:30 AM | Updated: 9:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE family of a teenage boy killed when a suspected stolen car he was a passenger in rolled on a suburban Blackwater street last Thursday, has started a fundraiser to help cover funeral costs.

William Langlo, 17, died when the vehicle struck a level crossing boom gate on Columba Access Road.

"As you know my nephew has lost his life in a car accident," an aunty wrote on Facebook at the weekend.

"He was only young.

"As we know funeral costs are not cheap.

"I'm trying to help my little sister, she is grieving enough.

"Anything would be really appreciated.

"I know it's a lot to ask so close to Xmas."

On Sunday evening the fundraising page had raised $480 of a $2500 target to help with the cost of William's funeral.

A 15-year-old girl who was the driver of the vehicle suffered critical injuries in the crash.

On Friday she was flown to the Queensland Children's Hospital where on Sunday she remained in a critical condition.

More Stories

Show More
blackwater fatal crash editors picks fatal crashes queensland children's hospital foundation queensland police services
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Greta called out for photo fib

      Greta called out for photo fib
      • 16th Dec 2019 10:33 AM

      Top Stories

        IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: Full list of 58 people in Gatton court today

        News The complete list of 58 people fronting the Gatton Magistrates Court today

        Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        premium_icon Controversy and confusion over plan to rename street

        News A simple plan to rename a troublesome road in a small town has met with a mass of...

        GALLERY: Talking mental health at the Esk Races

        premium_icon GALLERY: Talking mental health at the Esk Races

        News Saturday’s race day was about more than just racing

        Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        premium_icon Eight local families to benefit from food drive generosity

        News A recent food drive has been met with an unexpectedly massive show of support.