Two people died in a serious crash at Gunalda in March.
Crash victim’s daughter sees driver face M’boro court

Carlie Walker
8th Sep 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:37 AM
A CRASH victim's daughter sat in court as the man who allegedly caused the fatal collision appeared.

Jamie McGregor Franklin, 26, appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court briefly while his charge, dangerously operating a vehicle causing death, was read out.

The two-car crash happened on Anderleigh Rd in Gunalda on March 6.

Glenwood couple Lindsay and Robyn Jensen were killed in the crash.

Mr Franklin was also injured in the crash, along with two passengers in his car.

They were travelling with their border collies when the two vehicles collided.

The case was adjourned until October 6 and Franklin's bail was enlarged.

