Crash victim thanks Laidley paramedics

LES Shipley doesn't remember seeing paramedics Hayden Murphy and Tony Clark when he was involved in a serious car crash last June, but he knows he owes them his life.

The 85-year-old paid a visit to the Laidley Ambulance Station with his granddaughter Andrea at the beginning of January to thank the officers who saved him.

"For a start, I don't think I can ever thank these blokes enough, even if I lived to 100 years old, for what they did for me and what they do for others,” Mr Shipley said.

"It's not a lot of effort though, to come down here and say 'thank you'.”

Mr Murphy, an advanced care paramedic, said he was "phenomenally happy” to see Mr Shipley walk into their station alive and well, as they had at times feared the worst for their patient when preparing him for his flight to Brisbane.

"We just tried to do what was best for Les and make sure he was stable enough to transport in the helicopter,” he said.

"People don't see the good parts of this job, and when you're dealing with medical situations and life-or-death matters, it can be difficult.

"It's a pretty good feeling to have Les in here.”

Mr Clark said the crash site had been a confronting scene when they arrived at the crash site.

Mr Shipley's car had smashed headlong into another vehicle while travelling along the Warrego Highway on June 27, which left one vehicle teetering on a concrete barrier and Mr Shipley with a broken neck and wrist, and a punctured lung.

He woke from a coma 12 days later.

The critical care paramedic said knowing how their patient had fared was heartening.

"You don't do this job for thanks, but it's nice,” Mr Murphy said.

Last month, Mr Shipley and his granddaughter also visited the Marburg firefighters who were first on the scene, to express their gratitude.

They said they intend to continue tracking down all those who were involved in Mr Shipley's treatment, including the flying doctor and the nursing team at the Princess Alexandra Hospital.