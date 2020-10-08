Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
Apple Tree Creek's Rhonda Kay was killed in a crash at Tiaro on July 16.
News

CRASH TRIBUTE: ‘Grandma is the brightest star in sky’

Carlie Walker
8th Oct 2020 3:30 AM | Updated: 5:58 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE son of a woman killed in a horror crash at Tiaro has described the impact her death has had on her family.

Rhonda Kay, 58, died while being transported to hospital after the crash on July 16.

The 26-year-old man charged over the fatal crash had his case briefly mentioned in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

The victim's son, Tim Kay, was in court, along with his father, Phillip on Wednesday.

Phillip was seriously injured in the crash that claimed his wife's life.

 

A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.
A woman was killed in a fatal crash at Tiaro.

The couple owned Wide Bay Laser Skirmish at Apple Tree Creek.

Rhonda was well known across the region and her loss had been felt throughout the community, Tim said.

He also said his mum was big on caring for mental health and always looked after people.

"Mum was a lovely person," he said.

"She was a strong person, she always had your back."

Rhonda adored her grandchildren, Tim said.

"She loved reading for them and cooking with the girls.

"We told the girls when they look up to the sky, 'grandma is the brightest star in the sky'."

More Stories

editors picks fccourt fccrash fctribute tiaro
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Premium Content Council calls for expressions to run its popular cafe

        Business AFTER closing its popular cafe in a bid to reduce competition between businesses, council have put out the call for someone to run the facility.

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        REPLAY: Lockyer candidates debate region's issues

        Politics CANDIDATES challenging the seat of Lockyer debate in online forum

        ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Premium Content ‘It’s what I’ve done forever’: Gatton grazier’s life on land

        Community EACH Wednesday, you’ll find Bill Hallas at the Silverdale saleyard – regardless of...

        Man dies after being struck by car in Gatton

        Premium Content Man dies after being struck by car in Gatton

        News AN elderly man has died in hospital after he was hit by a car in Gatton.