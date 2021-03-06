Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
Ambulance night lights, QAS ambos paramedics stock image
News

CRASH: Man flown to hospital, three others injured

Aden Stokes
, aden.stokes@news.com.au
6th Mar 2021 9:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man was flown to hospital on Friday night in a serious condition and three other men were injured after a vehicle left the road near Rosslyn Bay and rolled multiple times.

Emergency services, including RACQ Capricorn Rescue, were called to reports of the single-vehicle crash on the Scenic Hwy and Rosslyn St at 8.34pm.

Four men were travelling in the vehicle when it left the road, flipped, and rolled multiple times before coming to rest on the side of the road.

A man in his 20s was extricated from the vehicle and intubated on scene due to a potential head injury before being flown to Rockhampton hospital in a serious but stable condition.

The man also had some minor cuts and abrasions.

Three other men in their 20s were transported to Rockhampton Hospital by road in stable conditions with minor injuries.

racq capricorn rescue rosslyn bay single-vehicle rollover
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Premium Content Grand Central iPhone thief tracked to Gatton with phone app

        Crime A woman with a sordid drug past was tracked down by police at a Gatton property using a phone app after she stole a mobile from Grand Central in Toowoomba.

        GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Premium Content GALLERY: Haigslea preppies show off their smiles

        Community This year’s class of preps at Haigslea want to be teachers, boxers, astronauts and...

        GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Premium Content GALLERY: Marburg Preps show us their silly side!

        Community Vets, policeman, go karts: Marburg preps show off their smiles and their silly...

        Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Premium Content Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’

        Health Explained: Race to track travellers linked to ‘superspreader’