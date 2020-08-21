Menu
Intersection upgrades at Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Laidley-Gatton Road intersection.
Crash hot spot set for changes to ‘avoid driver confusion’

Ali Kuchel
21st Aug 2020 1:00 PM
THE confusing intersection will change for the second time in as many months, with works currently underway by the transport department.

Drivers using the Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road intersection will again have to configure a new set of rules.

In June, the Department of Transport and Main Roads removed the give way sign for commuters turning left onto Forest Hill-Fernvale Road.

A botched cover-up of lines was undertaken, with a transport department spokesperson saying they would restore it to a standard ‘right-of-way’ intersection for safer turning.

The Forest Hill Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road intersection.
The initial give way slip lane was put into place following a string of accidents, but with minimal accidents recorded since, it was decided to revert the intersection.

However, crews are line marking and reinstating the give way slip lane today to “clear up any confusion” about who is required to give way.

“We are resurfacing and repainting the line marking at the Forest Hill-Fernvale Road and Gatton-Laidley Road intersection after community feedback,” A TMR spokesperson said.

“Traffic turning right from Forest Hill-Fernvale Road onto Gatton-Laidley Road are required to give way to through traffic on Forest Hill-Fernvale Road, as per the road rules.”

Lockyer MP Jim McDonald called on the need for a round-a-bout to control traffic safely, and minimise crashes.

“I’m disgusted in the waste that has occurred with no community consultation, and I’m fighting for a permanent solution, which I believe is a round-a-bout type option,” he said.

The works will aim to clear up confusion about who is required to give way, the spokesperson said.

It’s anticipated the works will be completed by the end of August.

