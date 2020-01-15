Crash cuts power to 600 as offender flees scene

Police say the gold sedan, that almost snapped a power pole in two, evaded police.

POLICE are working to identify a driver who cut power to more than 600 people after ploughing into a power pole.

The gold sedan drew police attention when it allegedly accelerated away from officers during a routine traffic stop on Grenden St about 10pm last night.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the unit attempted to intercept the car when it went through a give-way sign and crashed into the pole on Hamilton St.

He said the driver then fled the car, which police say was not stolen.

The police spokesman said it was not clear why the driver evaded police or fled the scene.

Ergon Energy reported the crash cut power to 623 homes in North Mackay including Canberra St, Malcomson St and Evans Ave.

It has since been restored.

Police investigations are continuing.