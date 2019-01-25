Menu
ACCIDENT: Car crashes into a pole at Gatton. Meg Bolton
Crash causes hotel to partially lose power

Meg Bolton
by
25th Jan 2019 3:26 PM

TWO people have been transferred to hospital after the car they were travelling in crashed into a power pole at Gatton.

The male and female were travelling north on Railway Street before the car lost control in front of the Gatton View Hotel.

The impact of the crash caused the hotel to partially lose power at about 12:30pm.

Fire fighters, police and paramedics attended the scene before the pair were transferred to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

Investigations are ongoing but it is suspected the driver may have suffered a medical episode.

