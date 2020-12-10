Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Breaking

Crane rolls off Bruce Highway north of Sarina

Tara Miko
, tara.miko@news.com.au
10th Dec 2020 10:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A crane has rolled off the Bruce Highway into mangroves south of Mackay.

Initial reports suggest the heavy vehicle rolled near the intersection of Alligator Creek Rd about 10km north of Sarina.

The crane is believed to have rolled off the roadway and into mangroves.

One person is believed to be out of the vehicle with early reports indicating a second person may still be inside.

Three Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews are en route to the incident reported shortly before 10am Thursday.

More Stories

bruce highway bruce highway crash editors picks mackay traffic crash sarina crash
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Son throws shoes, tries to evade police to save father

        Premium Content Son throws shoes, tries to evade police to save father

        Crime A young man became violent when police arrested his dad at a routine traffic stop

        Woman grows cannabis for healing balm, oil, medical condition

        Premium Content Woman grows cannabis for healing balm, oil, medical...

        Crime A PILL box, containing 100 cannabis seeds were found in a storage container...

        Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Premium Content Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Crime DV campaigners call for review of ‘outdated’ provocation laws

        Police’s dangerous discovery in man’s bedroom cupboard

        Premium Content Police’s dangerous discovery in man’s bedroom cupboard

        News IN COURT: Police seized dangerous weapons that had serial numbers removed, during a...