Crafting a pathway to cancer awareness

Cheryl Irwin crafted chickens for the challenge. She based her critters off a design she learned at one of the Crafters classes. Ebony Graveur

A CRAFTED tree was the winning piece in a collection of projects on display at the Hatton Vale Happy Crafters Biggest Morning Tea at the weekend.

Members of the group displayed wares they'd created in response to a challenge set several months earlier.

Organiser Leonie Lee said the challenge involved using a quarter of a metre squared of fabric.

"You have to use between 60 to 100 per cent of the material and make it into something,” she said.

"Nobody knows whose piece is whose.”

Morning tea attendees were encouraged to vote on their favourite pieces by dropping coins into the corresponding jars, the piece attracting the most donations winning.

120 guests turned up to the Hatton Vale Uniting Church to support the cause, helping the craft group raise over $3,000.

Organiser Gail McMahon said funds almost doubled from what was raised last year and said the increase may be the result of including a craft stall.

"We didn't have the craft stall last time so that was quite good,” she said.

"We had the voting system last time but we didn't have the craft stall so maybe that made the difference.”

Ms Lee said the group was already 65 members strong.

"At least 35 to 40 come every Monday to the extent we couldn't have lessons on the Monday because it was too crowded,” she said.

"We just have such a happy group. I love coming to craft. I do nothing, but I love coming.”

For more information on the Happy Crafters group, email Gail at gail-taylor@bigpond.com.