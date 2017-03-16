Crafters expo brings more creativity to valley

ABOUT 400 people turned out for the first Crafters Expo at the Old Grantham Butter Factory on Saturday.

Visitors experienced quilting, woodcraft, jewellery making, lapidary, sewing, porcelain dolls, card making, lino block printing, Japanese embroidery, photography, rug making, beading, fabric and lace journals and papercraft.

Organiser Lorelle St Clair said there were 26 stalls and 12 different workshops.

"Marlene Charles and I organised this together and we couldn't be happier with the turnout," she said.

"We hope to have another one in the future."