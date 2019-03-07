Craft workshops and stalls to bring butter factory to life

WOOD WORKS: Husband-and-wife duo Bob and Sue Harris will exhibit some of their wood creations at the Crafters Expo at the Old Grantham Butter Factory on March 9.

CRAFT enthusiasts are gathering at the Old Grantham Butter Factory this Saturday for the opportunity to peruse the work of local crafters.

Following the success of the inaugural event in 2017, Rotary Nomads organised another, promising a day that won't disappoint.

Organisers expected no more than 100 attendees and were pleasantly surprised when 500 people came through the doors two years ago.

Vendors will display everything from woodwork to scrapbooking, quilting to tea light candles, and embroidery to decoupage.

Wood turner and one of the founders of the Lockyer Woodcrafters Bob Harris will be displaying some of his work on the day.

"I have segmented bowls made of small pieces of timber, I have coasters made of recycled wood,” he said.

Complementing the stalls, several workshops will run on the day.

Kat Adams is offering a workshop to teach participants how to craft a rag rug.

"It's a very portable craft; you can do it anywhere,” she said.

"People interested in upcycling will really like it. It saves fabric from landfill.”

An avid embroiderer for over 40 years, Wendy Friend is offering participants the opportunity to learn two stitches in her workshop.

"I like teaching other people and seeing the direction they take it,” she said.

Co-organiser of the event Marlene Charles said the craft shows were held as fundraisers.

"Our rotary club is using the profits from the event to support club charities such as the Royal Flying Doctor Service, Cancer Council, LifeFlight and the Jodi Lee Foundation,” she said.

The day will run from 9am-2pm. Entry just $6.