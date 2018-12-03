Menu
Login
Parking sign.
Parking sign. Scott Powick
Council News

Crackdown on parking

3rd Dec 2018 3:40 PM

WITH holidaymakers starting to head to NSW coastal areas, Clarence Valley Council has issued a reminder that parking restrictions apply, and will be enforced, in many areas.

Environment, development and strategic planning manager David Morrison said council rangers would make daily patrols of coastal areas and would act on those who were flouting parking restrictions.

"We don't want to come down heavy, but it is important for locals and visitors to be able to find a car park when they need one," Mr Morrison said.

"It is equally important for shoppers to have easy access to businesses, and that means having parking spaces available.

"We are aware that in some places timed parking spaces are being taken all day.

"We might be a little lenient on that through the rest of the year, but coming into the busy Christmas and holiday period we will be more active."

clarence valley holidays parking
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Conditions could cause a spike in pest numbers

    Conditions could cause a spike in pest numbers

    News Growers are being warned dry weather and the potential for a hot summer could mean certain pests become more difficult to control.

    Country racing's best galloper trained in Gatton

    Country racing's best galloper trained in Gatton

    Horses Inaugural Country Cup comes home to Gatton.

    Schultz scores double century in summer heat

    Schultz scores double century in summer heat

    Sport Batsman find their rhythm half way through the season.

    Christmas carnival sets the bar high

    Christmas carnival sets the bar high

    News Town Christmas parties are officially under way after Friday.

    Local Partners