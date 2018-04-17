Cr Hagan heading back to school

LEARNING: Cr Hagan will soon be adding student to his job title.

LOCKYER Valley councillor Michael Hagan will soon be returning to study.

The councillor plans to complete a Diploma of Local Government for elected representatives offered by the Local Government Association of Queensland, to keep up to date.

Cr Hagan said it was important for councillors to stay informed.

"You have to have your head around a wide range of issues, so why not make sure you keep up with it?”

Cr Hagan also encouraged the community to continue learning, no matter where they were in their career.

"Life's an education isn't it, so you should be bettering yourself as you go,” Cr Hagan said.

"I've already got a diploma of management... it doesn't hurt to up your skills, learn new ones, refresh old ones and keep up to date with rules and regulations that are constantly changing.”

Cr Hagan's colleague Janice Holstein has previously completed the diploma, and said it was well worth the time and effort.

"The best thing was, you learnt more in depth things throughout council that you don't necessarily learn as an elected member,” Cr Holstein said.

"It gives you a better understanding - I believe - to make better decisions.”

The training will be part funded by the council, however Cr Hagan will be paying for the costs of assessment to gain the diploma out of his own pocket.