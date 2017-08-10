Cr Cook: Life is too short to do things you don't enjoy

ALL SMILES: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor and Deputy Mayor Jason Cook believes life is too short to do things you don't enjoy.

Occupation: Lockyer Valley Regional Councillor and Deputy Mayor

Age: 47

Marital Status: Married 25 years to Cindy

What have you enjoyed most about your time with the Lockyer Valley Regional Council?

Getting to know the councillors and staff.

Why did you decide to get involved with council?

I had been thinking about it for a while, I enjoy doing things for the community. I wasn't enjoying what I was doing with my own business so I decided to run. Life is too short to do things you don't enjoy.

Have you met anyone famous, who and when?

Wally Lewis and his son Lincoln. Wally is a good friend of my cousin's.

What is your greatest accomplishment in life?

Still being married after 25 years and my four children.

What's the best advice you've ever received?

From my Mum: You have to have a good memory to be a liar. Don't lie.

What is the one thing you would like to change in the world?

Stop the fighting in the world.

How old would you be if you didn't know how old you were and why?

I would say 47 but Cindy may say different.

What is your favourite hobby or recreation, and why?

I play golf and enjoy a day at the races with friends.

What is your happiest childhood memory? Christmas as a kid when all the uncles, aunts and cousins would come.

What is your favourite place to visit in the district?

Any of the golf clubs in the region.

What would you do if you won the Lotto?

Buy Cindy a house that she could renovate.

Who are the people you most admire - dead or living?

My parents, they had seven kids, ran a business and made sure we all had a great upbringing.