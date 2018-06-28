Menu
WINNER WINNER: A CQ local has won big in the Gold Lotto over the weekend.
Community

CQ local wins big in $20M lotto draw

by Jessica Powell
14th May 2018 3:52 PM | Updated: 5:36 PM

WHAT would you do with $31,266.22?

This is the reality one lucky CQ person will be starting their working week with after winning a sum in Saturday's Gold Lotto $20 Million Superdraw.

The winning ticket was sold at Vizes City News on East Street.

The winner was one of fifty Queenslanders sporting a winning smile after their syndicate entry scored the state's only division one win.

Shares into the Superdraw syndicate were purchased at 46 Golden Casket outlets across Queensland - from Cairns to Coomera and Mackay to Mt Isa.

Golden Casket spokesperson Matt Hart said some syndicate members held unregistered entries and may have yet to discover their winning news.

"This Queensland syndicate was the only entry in the state to take home that coveted division one prize in Saturday Gold Lotto's $20 Million Superdraw," he said.

"While we'll be reaching out to those syndicate members who registered their entry to their Winners Circle cards, there are several syndicate members who have unregistered entries and may not yet know they're part of this winning group.

"If you purchased a share in a syndicate for the weekend's Saturday Gold Lotto draw, today's the day to check it. If you discover you're holding a winning share, call Golden Casket on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."

