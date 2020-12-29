CQ grandma wins $1 million on Christmas Eve

Christmas came early for a Central Highlands grandmother who discovered on Christmas Eve she had won $1 million in the Gold Lotto.

She was the only division one winner in Australia in the Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 4035, drawn on Wednesday, December 16.

Confirming her win with an official from The Lott, she confessed she had been too busy getting ready for Christmas celebrations with her family to check her million-dollar-winning ticket.

"I've settled down a bit now, but it's unbelievable" she said.

"I usually play Powerball and play the same numbers, but I just decided to get a QuickPick in Gold Lotto out of the blue.

"I just didn't get the chance to check my ticket as I always do. You should always check your entry."

She said when she found out she had won $1 million she had the shakes.

"I could barely talk, I just started crying," she said.

"My family didn't know what was going on. When I told them the news, they started crying too. We were all crying. Everyone's just in shock.

"I used to say to my husband, 'I'll win Lotto one day'. He didn't believe me, but it's happened.

"It's a dream come true. Never in my wildest dreams would I think I would win so much money. I just don't think in figures that big."

She said she and her family had been through some tough times in recent years but looked forward to a more stress-free 2021.

"If you're wise, a million is a lot of money," she said.

"This is the best Christmas ever. I don't need a Christmas present now. This means the world to me and my family."