Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
kids playing with puzzle, education concept
kids playing with puzzle, education concept
Parenting

Childcare worker sues for $830,00+

Vanessa Jarrett
15th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone childcare worker is suing national company Goodstart Early Learning for an injury sustained while on the job.

VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers Gladstone has filed the lawsuit on behalf of Paula Masters, 49, to the Rockhampton Supreme Court.

The court documents do not state where the childcare centre was located and VAJ Byrne and Co Lawyers declined to comment, however Ms Masters is registered to a Calliope address.

Ms Masters was employed as an early learning educator with the company.

The incident occurred on April 24, 2017 when Ms Masters was lifting a toddler onto the change table station.

The court claim details as a result of this, Ms Masters suffered a lower back injury and a disc protrusion which required surgery.

Ms Masters claims she has a 11 per cent impairment of whole person function.

She is suing for a total of $835,351.73.

No defence has yet been filed.

goodstart early learning goodstart early learning centre rockhampton supreme court tmbcourtclaims workplace injuries workplace injury claims
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Star magician dead aged 81

    Star magician dead aged 81
    • 15th Jan 2021 6:17 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Premium Content Backpacker banned from driving until 2023 after grocery trip

        Crime A driver’s ‘risk it’ attitude hasn’t gone down well in court, after he was busted a month prior for the same offence.

        48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Premium Content 48k jobs up for grabs: Qld’s employment boom

        Employment Record job vacancies as bosses struggle to find workers

        The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Premium Content The simple questions Qld Health can’t answer

        Health These are the questions that Queensland Health couldn’t answer

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        Romance anthology earns place on summer reading list

        News Book extract: The stage is set for drama in One From The Heart, an anthology...