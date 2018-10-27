Winx wins; ‘I can’t believe it,’ says Bowman

Peter Tighe shows off one of Winx’s three Cox Plate’s in front of a mural of the great mare in Melbourne. Picture: Jay Town

Peter Tighe shows off one of Winx’s three Cox Plate’s in front of a mural of the great mare in Melbourne. Picture: Jay Town

THE queen of the turf has a fourth Cox Plate jewel in her crown.

Winx has claimed a fourth straight Cox Plate at Moonee Valley and her place in the history books as the first racehorse to win the time-honoured classic on four occasions - and consecutive, no less.

Star jockey Hugh Bowman defied a leader's track to pilot the mighty mare to her 29th-straight victory and her 22nd Group 1 win.

The Chris Waller-trained mare is now the second-highest earning racehorse in history with career earnings topping $22 million.

Winx is just one of seven horses to win the $5 million feature aged seven or older, and the oldest since Fields Of Omagh claimed glory in 2006.

Trainer Chris Waller's trademark emotion - reserved only for Winx - spilled over post-race, while Bowman was welcomed by his two daughters, Bambi and Paige, post-race in their first trip to the track together.

"I can't believe it," winning jockey Hugh Bowman said.

"I am feeling emotional but the electricity that came through my body when I turned into the home straight just then was something that I guess I only get to feel but everyone watching Oh I don't know. I'm lost for words.

"Everyone watching gets so much joy and pleasure out of ... the super ability of this wonderful horse. The fact that she's been able to do it so many times consecutively just speaks volumes for the management of her, but I just - what can I say?

"I really felt it this week, I will be honest with you more than I have before. On Thursday I - I was really - I rang a few close mates actually just to have a bit of a chat. I rang my cousin at home on the farm Stewart to talk about the cattle market which I know nothing about.

"But look, I just tried to do things to keep my mind occupied and I was great coming riding last night. Winning the Manikato was a bit of a highlight. It was great to come to the races and go through the process of riding. It helped me really calm my anxiety, so to speak and I felt pretty good today. I'm just so, so proud to be a part of this amazing story.

Winning trainer Chris Waller admitted being a little concerned as the field left the straight on the first occasion.

"Going past the straight the first time I was a little concerned she might get caught three wide but it all just unfolded very well," Waller said.

"The speed wasn't too strong. She only performs under pressure, that was my only concern that... to see her unleash as she does. I was looking for Humidor coming off her back and seeing how the others were travelling but she had them covered a long way from home."