Menu
Login
CRASH: Multiple cows have died on the New England Highway.
CRASH: Multiple cows have died on the New England Highway. Geordi Offord
Breaking

Cows die after being hit by cars on Southern Downs

Elyse Wurm
by
12th Apr 2018 6:28 AM

MULTIPLE cows have reportedly died after they escaped onto the New England Highway this morning and were hit by cars.

The road is reportedly open at the scene about 3km north of Allora but police have advised motorists to drive with caution as emergency services remain on scene.

Numerous cars reportedly hit the animals, while other cars came close to striking them.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Police Services said no people had been harmed.

Emergency services were called to the scene about 5.37am.

cows on road dead animals editors picks new england highway queensland police services road crash
Warwick Daily News

Top Stories

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    Lockyer Veterans Cricket punching well above their weight

    News Lockyer Veterans Cricket are gearing up for their 2018 season with three sides set to take the field.

    • 12th Apr 2018 8:00 AM
    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    How did this Lockyer Valley man die?

    Crime Inquest for 44 year-old who vanished

    Councils toss out 'bin in' delay fines

    Councils toss out 'bin in' delay fines

    News Local law regarding wheelie bin tardiness will not be adopted.

    No need to get red faced over greens at the dinner table

    No need to get red faced over greens at the dinner table

    News The new products are designed to get kids excited about vegies.

    Local Partners