Menu
Login
News

Cow hit by car bounces into second vehicle on remote highway

Tara Miko
by
21st Sep 2018 9:31 AM

THREE people were taken to hospital after two cars collided with the same cow on a remote highway early this morning.

Emergency services reported one car was travelling on the Carnarvon Highway near Injune when it struck a cow about 3am.

The car veered off the highway and collided into a tree as the cow deflected off its bonnet and collided with a second oncoming vehicle.

Queensland Ambulance paramedics transported three people from the scene to Injune Health Service in stable conditions.

One patient transported suffered chest injuries while a second had neck and pelvic injuries.

There was extensive damage reported to both vehicles.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews tasked to the incident left the scene about 5am.

carnarvon highway injune queenland ambulance queensland fire and emergency services traffic crash
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    UPDATE: Toogoolawah fire destroys house, several sheds

    UPDATE: Toogoolawah fire destroys house, several sheds

    News More than 300 residents remain without power after a large and fast-moving grass fire burnt through the night.

    Racing prodigy gets a mentor out of left field

    Racing prodigy gets a mentor out of left field

    News The teenager has enjoyed a successful year on the race track.

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    LEAVE NOW: Toogoolawah fire threatens properties

    News Police are diverting traffic in the area

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    Two week dance competition brings thousands to Gatton

    News Tickets are available for purchase at the door.

    Local Partners