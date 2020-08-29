Covidiot found ‘hiding in bushes’

A man found by police hiding in the bushes after he was caught going to a mate’s place to watch the footy was among 195 rule-breakers fined.

A man caught hiding in the bushes from police after going to a mate's place to watch the footy was among the Melburnians fined for breaking virus restrictions on Friday.

A total of 195 people were fined in the 24 hours to 8am on Saturday for breaking the state's stage four lockdown orders.

A Victoria Police spokesperson said two men and a woman were found at a home in Boroondara having drinks and watching the football.

"The resident attempted to hide the visitors letting them try and flee over a back fence," police said in a statement.

"One of the men was found hiding in bushes."

Another man was found in his car at the beach at Shoreham despite living more than 300km away, and multiple people were caught out and about during curfew hours buying food and cigarettes.

Police and Australian Defence Force personnel patrol Melbourne enforcing stage four lockdown orders. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

Police also broke up a "prohibited gathering" in Dandenong on Friday with 19 fines issued near the George Andrews Reserve and one man arrested.

The man refused to provide his name and address but was released after providing identification.

A "recurring protest" against the lockdowns has been staged at George Andrews Reserve this week, with 17 fines also issued on Thursday.

One of the event organisers, a 48-year-old Dandenong man, has been arrested at a residential address in Dandenong.

He was charged with contravening bail conditions and breaching the chief health officer's directions.

"Police are continuing to investigate Friday evening's protest activity," the Victoria Police spokesperson said.

Police issued 195 fines over the 24 hours to Saturday morning. Picture: NCA NewsWire/David Crosling

A 76-year-old man was separately charged on Friday for planning an anti-lockdown protest in the Melbourne CBD next month called "Freedom Day" - causing Assistant Commissioner Luke Cornelius to blast protesters as "batsh*t crazy", "utterly selfish", and "the tinfoil hat-wearing brigade".

In the 24 hours to Saturday morning, Victoria Police issued 195 fines to individuals for breaching lockdown laws, including:

Twenty-seven for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons Thirteen at vehicle checkpoints Sixty-six for curfew breaches



There were 20,248 vehicles checked at vehicle checkpoints and 5052 spot checks on homes, businesses and public places across the state.

Originally published as Covidiot found 'hiding in bushes'