COVID19: How SEQld breakout affects Lockyer Valley

Cornavirus cases have been linked to neighbouring region in Ipswich. (File Image)

That’s the message from Lockyer Mayor Tanya Milligan after Queensland’s coronavirus case numbers hit 12.

Currently, there are 12 Queenslanders infected with coronavirus, one case from the Metro North has recovered.

It comes as three women travelled to Melbourne via Sydney, where they hosted an Air B&B party.

Across the weekend, 110,000 Queensland were tested for coronavirus at the weekend.

From a council level, Cr Milligan said the status remained at situational awareness and operational readiness.

“Our community has been really vigilant and aware, I think we’ve been really careful and need to reiterate the messaging that comes from the premier and Queensland health,” Cr Milligan said.

Active cases are currently in the following regions

Darling Downs – 1

Gold Coast – 1

Mater Health Service – 2

Metro North – 1

Metro South – 4

Sunshine Coast – 1

West Moreton – 2

Both West Moreton cases stem from close contact with three women who travelled to Melbourne and allegedly lied to get back into Queensland.

A 27-year-old man from Bellbird Park in Ipswich dined at the Madtongsan IV Korean restaurant in Sunnybank last Thursday.

The second West Moreton patient is the man’s wife, and she was already in quarantine.

The Darling Downs case is a return overseas traveller from Toowoomba, and is in quarantine.

Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk spoke this morning about overseas traveller who returned to the Sunshine Coast from Sydney.

“I think now is the time for overseas travellers to definitely go into mandatory hotel quarantine,” she said.

“There have been some exemptions, but I don’t think now is the right time for those exemptions.

“I don’t think we need to have any elements of risk at the moment when we are dealing with this global pandemic.”

Queensland Chief Health Officer Doctor Jeanette Young urged Queenslanders to download the COVIDsafe app.

“The next week remains critical, we know its eight days since the first two cases went to Melbourne and were out in the community, but we have the following cases,” she said.

“We know that one case could rapidly lead out to a lot more cases.”

Full list of locations

Queensland Health issued an urgent plea on Friday night for anyone who had visited various locations at specific times to monitor their health closely and immediately get tested if any symptoms present.

Parklands Christian College, Park Ridge: July 22-23 between 9.30am-6pm*

Madtongsan IV Restaurant, Sunnybank: July 23, 7-9pm*

Heeretea Bubble Tea Shop, Sunnybank: July 23, evening

YMCA Chatswood Hills outside School Hours Care, Springwood: July 23-24 All*

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains: July 24, 3.30-4.30pm

Thai Peak Restaurant, Springfield: July 26, 6.30-9pm*

Caltex Goodna, Goodna: July 26, 11.30-11.35am

Sleeman Sports Complex, Chandler: July 26, 12.30-2.10pm*

Garden City Shopping Centre, Mount Gravatt: July 26, 4-7pm

K Mart Garden City: July 26, 4-5pm

JB HiFi Garden City: July 26, 4.30-5pm

MOS Burger Garden City: July 26, 5pm

Chatime Garden City: July 26, 6pm

Cafe 63, Redbank Plains: July 27, 10-10.30am

Bunnings Springfield: July 27, 11am-1pm

Bunnings Oxley: July 27, 3.15-4pm

Cowch Dessert Cocktail Bar, Southbank: July 27, 3.15-4.15pm

P’Nut Street Noodles, Southbank: July 27, 4-6pm

Basketball Courts, Springfield Lakes: July 27, 6-8.30pm*

Nando’s Kenmore: July 27, 8.45-8.55pm

African Grocery Shop, Woodridge (Station Rd): July 28, All

Primary Medical and Dental Practice, Browns Plains; July 28, 12.25-12.30pm; 1-1.15pm

Chatime Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: July 28, 12.30-1pm

Origin Kebabs Grand Plaza, Browns Plains: July 28, 12.30-1pm

Caltex Wacol: July 28, 8.40-8.45am

Richlands Medical Centre Richlands Plaza: July 29, 10.45am

SNP Collection Centre, Forrest Lake: July 29, 11.35am